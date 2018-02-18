11 militants killed in Afghan forces operations

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has claimed that as many as 11 militants were killed in operations conducted by Afghan security forces in Zabul and Wardak province in the past 24 hours.

MoD added that two militants were also injured in these operations.

According the MoD statement the first operation was launched in Jalriz district of Wardak in which four insurgents were killed and two others were injured.

Forces also destroyed the more than ten vehicles of militants which were used in their activities.

Similarly, seven other insurgents were killed in another operation in Arghandab district of Zabul during the Afghan security forces.

