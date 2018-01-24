11b afs saved in mega projects last year: NPC

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The NPC has evaluated 800 projects and prevented possible waste of 11 billion afghanis, the Presidential Palace said on Tuesday. The NPC presented a report for the last fiscal year to President Ashraf Ghani at a meeting. Afghanistan’s fiscal year begins on December 22.

The NPC reviewed as many as 800 projects that were beyond ministerial prerogative and prevented likely embezzlement of 11 billion afghanis, the statement said.

NPC head Eng. Elham Omar Hotaki, presenting the report to the president, claimed the commission had made huge achievements in preventing embezzlement, monitoring projects, detecting fake firms and documents and speedy implementation of plans.

He said during the ongoing solar year, infrastructure and construction projects had been in focus. Most projects of the Public Works Ministry, Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry, Public Health Ministry and Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat were approved.

Hotaki claimed NPC’s work had been commended by the SIGAR and independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC).

Advertisements