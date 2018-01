Monitoring Desk

KUNAR: As many as fifteen Daesh gunmen were killed and 20 others were injured in the ongoing clashes in eastern Kunar province on Monday.

The officials told local Afghan media that the clashes were started on Sunday evening following the militants attacked on the security check posts in Chawki district of Kunar.

Official added that three policemen were also killed in the clashes and 13 others were injured and adding that the clashes are still ongoing.

