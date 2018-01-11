15 IS and Taliban group militants join peace in Nangarhar

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: As many as fifteen gunmen affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and Taliban groups surrendered before the Afghan forces and joined the peace process in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Ataullah Khogyani, Spokesman of Nangarhar Governor informed the local Afghan media that fifteen militants of Taliban and IS groups joined peace process because of Afghan intelligence efforts.

A group of eight IS militants led by commander Abdul Manan and a group of seven Taliban militants led by commander Faridullah surrendered before the forces and joined peace process, Khogyani added.

The militants have also handed over a rocket along with 15 different types of weapons to the security forces.

The reconciled militants have promised that they will not join the militant’s ranks again, he added.

The provincial governor’s spokesman also added that 166 militants including 44 ISIS insurgents have so far joined peace process in Nangarhar due to the efforts of the intelligence operatives.

