200 anti-state militants lay down weapons in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as 200 suspected militants surrendered their weapons to the government and security forces on Thursday.

The militants who affiliated with different banned groups, surrendered before Chief Minister BalochistanAbdul Qudus Bizenjo and Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa during a ceremony held at FC Headquarter Turbat.

The militants chanted Pakistani slogans and waving Pakistani flags when they came to stage to surrender the weapons. CM Bizenjo distributed cash and laptops among them.

Earlier, in December last year, more than 300 suspected militants, belonged to various banned outfits, laid down arms before then chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Balochistan, which is home of low-level insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists, reconciliation process was kicked off by former chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch a few years ago. So far, 2100 Ferraris have surrendered since the process was initiated.

