200-foot-high Pakistani flag hoisted at Pak-India border

RAWALPINDI (APP): A 200-foot-high Pakistani flag was hoisted in Ganda Singh Wala in Kasur district of Punjab on Monday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Multan Corps Commander Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar hoisted the flag in a ceremony that was charged with national fervour at the Pakistan-India border.

Pakistan Rangers Director General of Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

The 141st birth anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm earlier in the day.

The day, a public holiday, started with a 21-gun salute in the capital cities of Pakistani provinces, with the national flag hoisted at principal government buildings.

A change of guards ceremony also took place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi earlier in the day. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.