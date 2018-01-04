23 civilians killed in Russian airstrikes in Syria

Monitoring Desk

BEIRUT: At least 23 civilians were killed in airstrikes conducted by Russian planes on Wednesday in the Syrian Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.

The local Human Rights group told international media outlet that 18 persons were killed Misraba area in Russian airstrikes and five others died in government shelling in the area.

The media reported that three children and 11 women were among the deceased. The eye witness said that the victims were brought to the hospital and most of them were women and adding that medical staff tried to revive an infant who had been pulled from the rubble but they failed.

The war in Syria has killed more than 340,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Eastern Ghouta, a small town mostly controlled mostly by rebels.

