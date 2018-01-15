26 killed, 90 injured in Baghdad twin suicide blast

Monitoring Desk

BAGHDAD: At least 26 people were killed and 90 others were injured in twin suicide bombing in Baghdad on Monday morning.

Hospital officials told international media outlet that at least 26 people were killed in the twin suicide blast and 90 others were injured in it.

General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command told media that two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square in central and killing and injuring the civilian including the army and the police.

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce and a place where day laborers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs.

In December, the government announced the “end of the war” against Daesh, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

