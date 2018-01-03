26 IS militants killed, dozens injured in Jawzjan operation: MoD

Monitoring Desk

JAWZJAN: Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that at least twenty six militants of Islamic State (IS) or Daesh terrorist group were killed in operations conducted in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

MoD statements claimed that at least five senior IS local leaders including Qari Shuja the intelligence chief of the terror group were killed during the operations in Darzab district of Jawzjan province.

It added that the operations were conducted with the support of the close-air support to suppress the insurgents of the terror group in this province.

