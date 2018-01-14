5.4 earthquake jolts capital Kabul, provinces

KABUL (AFP): A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale trembled some areas in Afghanistan on Sunday afternoon but there was no report of casualties.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake took place at around 1:49pm and jolted parts of Afghanistan. The epicenter was in Badakhshan’s Juram district 2,042 kilometres deep in the earth.

The tremors were felt in capital Kabul and other province. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Nearly 300 people were killed and injured in an earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan two years back.

