Abhishek Chaubey is all set to direct his third film with the same cast

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Abhishek Chaubey, film director is all set to start shooting for his next film and third part of Ishqiya with the same cast.

Abhishek Chaubey who has previously directed films like Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya is known to portray rural characters with great accuracy.

This time around as well the director is all set to surprise the audience with his craft. The film will have Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Naseerddin Shah playing the lead roles. The film is expected to go on floors early next year and will be released soon after.

