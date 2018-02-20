Abid Boxer shifted to Karachi from Dubai, confirms cousin

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Most wanted criminal and ex-police inspector Abid Boxer has been shifted to Karachi from Dubai, confirmed cousin Ali Boxer.

Police officers had arrested Abid Boxer in Dubai with the help of Interpol.

Earlier Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had announced to move the court against Abid’s confession in which, he revealed that he carried out encounters on Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s orders.

Gaining notoriety as an encounter specialist, Abid Boxer wielded considerable influence among political and showbiz circles due to his extra-judicial tactics in disposing off hardcore criminals. He became wanted only when he was found involved in murders or abetment of murders of several individuals.

In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his high-handed violence. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him.

Among his crime-partners include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was killed in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad.

