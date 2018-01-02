Accountability court adjourns hearing of Dar asset reference till January 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court adjourned hearing of the corruption reference case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till January 18.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor submitted a copy of Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay order to the accountability court and then Justice Muhammad Bashir, hearing the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the PML-N leader, adjourned the hearing till 18 as per the order of IHC.

While hearing the petitions earlier in December, IHC hearing Dar’s petitions against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender and issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him. The IHC ordered accountability court to stop the proceedings against the former finance minister till January 17, 2018.

Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

