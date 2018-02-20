Accountability Court to hear Al Azizia, Flagship supplementary references on Feb 22

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will hear the supplementary references of Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references on February 22.

Nawaz Sharif and family facing corruption in accountability court which were filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year in September on the directives of Supreme Court in the historical judgment on July 28 in the Panama case and now the bureau filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family.

The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references while his daughter Maryam and MNA Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The supplementary references in Al Azizia and Flagship were submitted in court on February 14 and the bureau NAB has included eight new witnesses in each reference and also new evidence regarding the details of offshore companies of Hasan and Hussain.

Moreover, on January 22, NAB filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield case.

