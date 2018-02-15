Accountability court indicts Sharjeel Memon, others in Rs 7.6bn corruption case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An accountability court indicted former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon and other accused compliances in a Rs 5.76 billion corruption case.

Sharjeel Memon, former Sindh Information Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani, officials of the information department and members of private advertising agencies were accused in the corruption case.

Earlier on October 23, the NAB had arrested Memon from the Sindh High Court’s main building after the court rejected a appeal seeking extension in bail in a corruption reference.

Former Sindh Information Minister, who had returned to Pakistan in March 2017, is facing several charges of misappropriation and corruption.

He and other suspects, have been accused of corruption worth Rs5.76 billion in the award of advertisements of the Sindh government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media.

The reference filed by NAB said that Evernew Concepts (Pvt) Ltd was paid Rs4,154,585,676, Orient Communication Rs320,062,994, Adarts Karachi Rs317,338,970, Connect Marketing Rs310,474,132, Value Added Marketing Rs205,827,587, Xnine Communications Rs374,546,739 and Insync Advertisement was paid Rs83, 643,668.

Memon, who served as Sindh information minister till 2015, returned to Pakistan in March this year after ending his nearly two-year-long self-imposed exile, was arrested on his arrival by NAB but later obtained bail.

