Accountability court partially unfreezes Hajvery Trust’s accounts  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, has ordered to reopen the frozen bank accounts of Hajvery Trust on Wednesday.

Accountability Court resumed the hearing and reserved the judgement after hearing arguments of petitioner’s counsel and lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier on Jan 10, Ishaq Dar, who is in London for medical treatment since October last year, appealed the court to re-open the bank accounts of his welfare organization, Hajvery Trust.

Accountability court have seized the accounts after he was declared proclaimed offender for not attending the court hearings.

NAB court stated that the bank accounts could only be used for welfare works.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is facing case of possessing assets beyond his declared income sources. The case was filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Ishaq Dar is in London from October last year seeking medical treatment and he did not appear in court after his indictment.

Qazi Misbaul Hasan represented Dar in today’s proceedings. NAB officials submitted their response to Dar’s plea, after which the judge reserved his decision and adjourned the hearing until January 31.

Dar’s counsel informed the court that around Rs0.8 million to Rs1 million are the monthly expenses of the orphanage. The children will be out on the streets if the accounts are not reopened, he added.

