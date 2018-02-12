Accountability Court to record FIA’s Wajid Zia statement against Ishaq Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar resumed the proceedings on Monday.

As the hearing began, the Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court inquired about the location of the prosecution’s key witness, former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia.

Ishaq Dar, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is facing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accused him of possessing assets beyond declared sources of income.

The court was informed by NAB prosecutor that Wajid Zia was expected to record his statement in court today along with investigation officer Nadir Abbas, the last two prosecution witnesses. The court was informed that Zia had been summoned and should appear soon.

The judge then adjourned the proceedings until 11:30am today to give time to the prosecution witnesses.

