Accountability court record statements of witnesses in corruption reference against Nawaz, family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability courts recorded statements of three witnesses on Wednesday in the corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and MNA Safdar attended the hearing of three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The references included Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London’s Avenfield properties.

As the hearing went under way, witness Mohammad Tasleem, Zawwar Manzoor and Yasir recorded their statement after Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris conducted the cross-examination of the witnesses.

The hearing was then adjourned until January 9, when six more witnesses have been summoned.

Advertisements