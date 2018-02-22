Accountability court reserves verdict on Sharif’s objection on NAB supplementary references

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family, has reserved its decision on two supplementary references including Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Hill Metal Establishment cases.

The court proceeding was resumed after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar have reached the court.

During the hearing, Ayesha Hamid, counsel for Nawaz Sharif, submitted her objections over the supplementary references which were filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She claimed that there is nothing new in the supplementary references and asked the court to reject them.

Ayesha Hamid also requested the court to request the monitoring judge of the case, Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan, to extend the six-month deadline as recording statements of witnesses will take time.

However, the NAB prosecutor presented argument against the petition after which the judge reserved its verdict.

The former prime minister and his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz have been nominated in three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfield.

However, Nawaz, his sons, Maryam and Safdar are named in the London properties case.

The court will resume hearing of Avenfield properties reference later today. However, Nawaz and Maryam will not attend the hearing of London properties as appearance exemption for today has been granted to them.

