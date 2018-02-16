ADB to provide $70m fund for Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power project

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Spokesman of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Wahidullah Tawhidi official has confirmed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has promised to provide $70 million fund for completion of Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power project.

Afghanistan and Uzbejistan was agreed on the agreement on the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power transmission project in the Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) in Turkmenistan.

Wahidullah Tawhidi said that the technical survey on the project has been completed by the officials from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and the project is expected to be completed in three years and adding that the Asian Development Bank has pledged $70 million for the project.

He added that this power line will transmit up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan and both countries will start the construction phase soon.

