Adenzai jirga backs demand of dam construction

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Adenzai Qaumi Jirga while backing the demands of land owners of Sanam Dam has vowed to extend all out support for construction of the dam. A meeting of the Jirga was held at the hujra of its president Khurshid Ali Khan the other day.

The jirga members including local MPA Bakht Baidar Khan, Adenzai tehsil nazim Qamar Zaman, assistant commissioner Shah Jamil Khan and other prominent political workers attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the issues related to construction of the Sanam Dam in detail and termed the project as a revolutionary step for agriculture development.

Speaking on the occasion MPA Bakht Baidar Khan, ANP district president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, tehsil nazim Qamar Zaman, JI leader Rahimullah, tehsil naib nazim Mudat Khan, JUI-F tehsil emir Zar Naseeb Khan, PML-N leader Ikram Ghani and others said that not only the Adenzai Qaumi Jirga but all political parties would support the dam construction.

They also demanded of the government and small dams authorities to resolve grievances of the land owners and take them into confidence before starting work on the project.

Representatives of the land owners Tufail Ahmad informed the jirga that land owners had been demanding change in design of the dam, restriction of the dam height up to 103 feet and fixation of market rates for their lands.

The assistant commissioner told the jirga that demands of the land owners would be sent to relevant authorities.

He said the Jirga should also play its role in resolving grievances of the land owners.

The MPA Bakht Baidar Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated adequate funds for the project and the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was expected to inaugurate its ground breaking very soon.

Advertisements