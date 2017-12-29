ADR centers resolves 300 cases

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: The Establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in the Judicial Complex here proved very successful and during the past few months 300 compoundable civil and criminal cases have been adjudicated amicably with the free consents of the parties, District and Session Judge Ch. Muhammad Nawaz said here.

While addressing media, he said that the performance of the centre was very encouraging and the litigants involved in petty cases have expressed their confidence in the conciliation centre, as the decision in such cases are being decided with love and affection between the parties and to prevent atmosphere of hatred between them.

