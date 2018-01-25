Afghan Ambassador calls on Army Chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, met with army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa on Thursday morning to discuss a range of issues including bilateral relations.

In a message posted on Twitter, Zakhilwal said: “This morning met with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa for a comprehensive discussion on a range of important issues including current state of bilateral relations and ways and steps that would help improve mutual trust and the environment for peace and prosperity for both our nations’.

