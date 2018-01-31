Afghan Defense ministry criticizes soldiers for failing to stop attack on military base

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has criticized the soldiers for failing to thwart the deadly attack on the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in which 11 security personnel were killed earlier this week.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the soldiers who were deployed at the entrance gate of the academy should have killed all five suicide attackers before they managed to enter in the building of Afghan military. A gunfight between insurgents and security forces lasted five hours and resulted in the death of 11 military personnel.

Waziri added that the guards deployed from the army unit failed to do their jobs and it cause lives of our soldiers.

It to be mentioned that this was the third major attack in Kabul in the past 10 days after insurgents first held the Intercontinental Hotel under siege for over 15 hours and also detonated an ambulance laden with explosives close to Chicken Street in the heart of the city on Saturday. At least 103 people were killed in this incident.

While talking to Afghan news channel, Former military officer Atiqullah Amarkhail has said these attacks in the capital have undermined the security agencies efforts to ensure the safety of the people.

The Interior Ministry said they have a new plan to assess security vulnerabilities that have led to these deadly attacks.

Advertisements