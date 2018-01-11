Afghan forces arrest main culprit behind deadly Herat city bombing

Monitoring Desk

HEART: Afghan intelligence agencies arrested the main culprits involved in a deadly explosion in Herat city in which four people were killed and dozens others were injured.

The officials told local Afghan media that the suspected culprit was arrested in raid conducted by Afghan intelligence agencies in Heart city.

Last week the explosion took place on Saturday Jabraeel town of the city in which four people were killed and dozens other were injured.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Herat is among the relatively calm provinces in West of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants often carry out insurgency activities in some of its remote districts as well as the central Herat city.

