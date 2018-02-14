Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in third ODI

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the third One-Day-International (ODI) match on Tuesday night in Sharjah stadium in the UAE.

Zimbabwe set a target of 155 runs. Leg spinners Rashid Khan claimed 5wickets for 24 and this is his third five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Rashid Khan dismantles Zimbabwe for 154 in 34.3 overs and usher Afghanistan to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

In reply Afghanistan achieved the target and beating Zimbabwe by six wickets.

Both teams will meet again in the fourth ODI match on Friday.

