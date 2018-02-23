Afghanistan believes in connectivity policy says, Ashraf Ghani

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that Afghanistan strongly believes in connectivity policy instead of separating the region.

This he said while attending a ceremony on the completion of the Turkmenistan section of the key TAPI gas pipeline project on Friday.

Leaders from Afghanistan, India, Turkmenistan and Pakistan had attended the ceremony.

President Ghani said that Afghanistan will connect South Asia and Central Asia after a long time and adding that the TAPI is not only gas pipeline project but also an economic corridor.

He appreciated the Turkmenistan officials for completing the Turkmenistan section of the TAPI project.

Ghani further added that the TAPI pipeline project has changed into an economic corridor as it contains a railway and power project.

