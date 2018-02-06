Afghanistan defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in first T20I

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first T20I which was played at Sharjah stadium on Monday night.

Afghanistan veteran all rounder, Mohammad Nabi scored quick 40 runs off 27 balls and achieved the 121-target set by Zimbabwe, and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series.

Batting first Zimbabwe scored 120/9 in 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and in reply Afghanistan scored 121/5 in 14.4 overs, chasing 120 for victory.

The two teams will play one more T20 on Tuesday before taking on each other in five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from February 9 to 19.

All the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

