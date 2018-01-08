Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh ahead of U-19 World Cup

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Team won the warm-up match against Bangaldesh by 56 runs on Monday in New Zealand ahead of Under-19 World Cup.

Afghan cricket set the target of 208 for the opponent after batting first, Azmatullah Omarzai scored 81 runs off 66 balls while Bahir Shah made 44 off 60.

In reply Bangladesh team was all out for 150 runs by the 42nd over.

The Afghan players will face Namibia in their next warm-up match on Wednesday before they face Pakistan in their first match in the World Cup on Saturday.

