Afghanistan outclass Zimbabwe in T20I series

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Afghanistan outclasses the Zimbabwe team by defeating them in second T20I by 17 runs which was played in Sharjah on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan also claimed the two-match series 2-0. Muhammad Nabi once again was the top scorer for the Afghan team and despite the tumbling of late wicket, Afghanistan managed to set a good total of 158/9 for the opponent.

Zimbabwe were struggling in their innings against the Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and they were fell short of 17 runs at the end of the match. After this win Afghanistan also maintains the unbeaten record against Zimbabwe in the T20I, both the teams have met seven times in the shortest format of cricket.

Afghanistan also improved their ranking and move ahead of Sri Lanka at eighth spot on the ICC T20 Rankings.

The two teams will face each other in five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from February 9 to 19. All the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

