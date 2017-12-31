Agitating woman seeks action against murderers of her daughter

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: A female along with her children on Saturday protested against murderers of her 24-years old daughter and asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and police department to take stringent action against police personnel involved in this case.

A female resident of Tanda Kohi Sar Geet Peshawar, staged a protest demonstration in front of Peshawar press club. The affected family members chanted slogans against police personnel and killers of deceased lady.

Aggrieved female informed that her daughter Naila Bibi had been married Faizan Abbas of Basti Sher Khan area of Haripur district. The husband of Naila Bibi was trying to make another wedding but his wife was not letting him to do so, she stated.

The alleged Faizan Abbas also tortured his wife when she ruled out allowing him to do another marriage, she added. While Faizan Abbas later called me that Naila Bibi has died and then I went to Haripur district to receive the dead of my daughter but those people also tortured me and fractured my hand as well.

After these all happenings, then I moved towards nearby police station where alleged police officials did not lodge First Information Report (FIR) against accused persons and registered a temporary Roznamcha. She revealed that the alleged murderers belong of Abbasi family which has a stronghold in Haripur district and that police personnel were reluctant to lodge FIR against them.

She alleged that police men even did not deliver them the postmortem report of deceased female despite visiting police station several times.

The annoyed female asked chief minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa and inspector general police to help apprehending murderers of her 24-years old daughter and give unprecedented punishment to police men for their alleged involvement in the case.

