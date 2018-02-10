Ahsan Iqbal discuses bilateral relations, regional issues with US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal called on the Deputy Secretary of State Mr. John Sullivan at the Department of State and discussed with him bilateral relations and regional issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted to his US interlocutor the efforts and achievements of Pakistan in defeating terrorism and extremism in the country. He informed the US side that Pakistan’s efforts in this regard were guided by its own National Action Plan (NAP), a coherent and comprehensive strategy based on nation’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

“The government is committed to continue to make efforts to handover a peaceful and tolerant Pakistan to the next generations”, remarked the Minister. We have achieved internal peace at a huge cost in blood and resources, added the Minister.

The Minister also informed the Deputy Secretary about the economic revival in the country which was a result of the internal peace in the country and government’s sustained policy of economic development of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the need for Pakistan and US to evolve a joint framework for peace in the region based on legitimate mutual security concerns of the two countries in the region. Peace and stability of Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan’s progress and development while some regional elements see instability in Afghanistan as a pressure on Pakistan’s security apparatus and act as spoilers in efforts for restoration of peace.

Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan agreed that cooperation between Pakistan and the United States was key to peace and stability in the region

