Aisam-ul-Haq loses in quarters

Monitoring Desk

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has on Tuesday lost in quarterfinals of the Australian Open and his historic run has come to an end.

Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski lost 1-6, 4-6 to American duo of Bob and Mike Bryan in their doubles match in one hour and six minutes. The 15th seeded pair of Aisam and Matkowski lost the first set very quickly, and gave a good fight in the second but the opponents proved too strong for them. It is worth mentioning here that Aisam-ul-Haq was the first Pakistani ever to qualify for the quarterfinals of season’s first grand slam.

Advertisements