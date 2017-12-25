AJK Premier to consult party leaders and workers

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that he would consult party leadership and workers regarding important government policies and affairs and their opinion will be given weight-age in making decisions.

Talking to former member legislative Assembly Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Raja Muhammad Iqbal and others at Kashmir House Islamabad, he said that workers of the party had rendered great sacrifices for the success of party and had accepted some hard decisions by the government.

He said consultation with party leaders and workers would be a regular practice in the future while taking important decision and government will ensure their participation in the helms affairs of the government.

While expressing his gratitude to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for enhancing development fund for AJK up to hundred percent, he reiterated that his government will bring out all resources for the progress and prosperity of the masses.

Meanwhile, member AJK legislative Assembly Pir Ali Raza Bukhari also called on him and briefed him about his his tour of United Kingdom, Turkey and United states where he attended different functions for highlighting Kashmir Freedom movement.

The Prime Minister appreciated his efforts of high lighting cause of Kashmir at different international forums and said his government would fulfill aspirations of the masses bring out its all out efforts for raising the issue of Indian atrocities in Kashmir on international forums.

