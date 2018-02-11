Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Padman’ banned in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMBAD: The much awaited movie of Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘PadMan’ is likely to remain banned in Pakistan because still the censor board has not been issued any clearance certificate to the film.

The film was released on February 9 and is doing very well on the box office but still it not receive the certificate and the Indian film suffered major setback from the Pakistan where the censor board looks reluctant to allow the release. Both provincial and federal censor boards have denied issuing no-objection certificate (NOC) to screen PadMan.

The ‘Padman’ is based on the topic of women menstruation awareness and is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist who introduced low-cost sanitary pads in the localities of Tamil Nadu.

The movie directed by R. Balki it stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

