Alamgir elected PPC president

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Press Club Democratic Journalist Forum again clinch majority of seats in Peshawar Press Club annual election for 2018 and Alamgir Khan elected again as president.

The election process was started at 9 am on Saturday under the chairman of election committee Mushtaq Yousafzai including other members Hameed Ullah Khan, Asif Wadood, Anila Shaheen and Nasir Dawar.

According to the election committee results Alamgir Khan secure 229 seats while his opponent member Ali Hazrat Bacha got 173 seats, for General Sectary seat Mr. Shahab Uddin got 196 votes while Fida Khattak got 193 votes.

Similarly for vice president seat Mr.Asif Nisar Ghayase got 185 votes while Farid Ullah Khan got 179 seat, Finance secretry seat won by Yasir Ali with 209 votes while Joint secretry seat was won by Jamil Momand. In the Governing body members Syed Bukhar Shah, Shamim Shahid , Mahmood Jan Bbar , Nasir Hussain, Fida Adeel, Shahid Hameed , Tariq Afaq, Arif Yousafzai, Arshad Aziz Malak and Wisal Yousafzai won GB seats.

