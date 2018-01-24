Alia Bhatt looks simply gorgeous in best friend’s wedding

Monitoring Desk

JODHPUR: Actress Alia Bhatt is currently attending the friend’s wedding in Jodhpur, looks innocent, beautiful and stunning in wedding pictures.

Alia Bhatt proved to be the perfect bridesmaid enjoyed the wedding festivities fullest. She shared some of the picture on her social media accounts and the fans simply love this gorgeous actress.

At one event, Alia donned a beautiful shimmery lehenga, designed by Ami Patel. With a finely embroidered choli and a matching dupatta, Alia looked like a million bucks.

Along with the pictures, a video of Alia Bhatt dancing on ‘Hawa Hawa’ at the Sangeet ceremony also surfaced.

For the Sangeet, Alia opted for tea pink and nude cape lehenga choli. At the other events, Alia wore a pink dress and posed with her best friend.

