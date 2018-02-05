Alleged police torture: Man dies in police custody in Rawalpindi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Police allegedly tortured to death a 23-year old man in police custody on Monday and the family of the deceased surrounded the police station and protesting against the police.

The deceased, identified as Rehan and the family of him surrounded the police station in Ganj Mandi and claimed that he was detained last night and tortured to death.

The protestors chanted slogans protesting and mourning his death.

The incident comes in the wake of countrywide calls for an end to ‘fake encounters’ after a Waziristan youth, Naqeebullah Mehsud, was shot dead in an alleged extrajudicial killing in Karachi last month.

Protesters have been staging a sit-in in Islamabad since a week demanding justice in the Naqeebullah case.

