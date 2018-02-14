Girl subjected to sexual abuse by MQM lawmaker refutes she had taken money

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A woman who had alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually abused her has claimed she had never taken any money from the legislator.

“He stalked me for some time when I would visit Jinnah Garden with my mother and eventually forged a bond with my mother by saying she was his sister and I, his niece,” Aleena told news channel.

A lawyer of a girl, 17 years old Alina Nadeem Khan, has approached to a local Court, praying to order recording statement of his client, who has been harassed and sexually abused by Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Lawmaker Salman Baloch for last several years.

The applicant has accused that the respondent DIG police Central Zone, Senior Superintendent of Police Central and Station House Office Police Station Taimuria haven’t taken action against the accused, Salman Baloch, despite written statement and First Information Report (FIR) being lodged by the victim girl.

According to the petitioner the girl was approached by MNA while she was walking in Jinnah Park and was 16 years old. The MNA then approached the family and befriended her and would take her to Islamabad where she was sexually abused in MNA hostels in Islamabad.

When she complained to the family, Baloch promised to marry the girl, according to statement issued by her lawyer. The accused after subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment for more two years started hurling threats.

“The Applicant is orphan girl and there is no any to support her except her mother and brother and the said Salman Mujahid is trying to create sexual relation with the applicant due to which, he is trying to threat the applicant, so he may accept the evil design,” according to the application.

According to lawyer, the applicant had approached to the concerned police station but the SHO refused to receive the application, as the proposed accused is very influential person and there is no any action had been taken by the authorities on the earlier application of the applicant. “Thereafter, there is no choice left for the applicant top move these applications through currier to the concerned authorities,’ according to the lawyer, according to the lawyer,” the applicant has submitted.

According to Sarim Burny the family waited for two years but the lawmaker refused to do justice, they have to come out in public.

