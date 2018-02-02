Amy Jackson to be part of ‘Supergirl’ series

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Amy Jackson moves to Hollywood and gets an important role in the hit superhero series ‘Supergirl’ and now she will playing a role of Saturn Girl in the series.

According to media reports, Amy plays Saturn Girl in the series, is married to the character Mon-El, and has a sort of love triangle with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

The British actor became an instant celebrity in India when she was cast opposite Vijay in Madrasapattinam (2010). Amy will be next seen opposite Rajinikanth in the sequel to Robot, 2.0. Akshay Kumar too stars in the film reportedly as the chief antagonist.

