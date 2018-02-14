Amy Jackson to be seen in Salman Khan’s Kick 2

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson confirmed that she will be part of Kick-2, the sequel of to Kick starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to Indian media the work is on in full swing with Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with Kick which went on to do wonders at the box-office.

Now the reports claimed that Amy Jackson became the part of the Kick-2 and she will be performing with the Dabang Khan.

Earlier, Amy has worked closely with both Salman’s brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. Sohail had written and directed Freaky Ali, in which Arbaaz Khan and Amy has acted along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

