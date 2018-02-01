Angelina Jolie slams sexual violence against Rohingya women

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie, Hollwood actress and special Envoy to the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees, has showed concerned over the sexual violence against Rohingya women in the ongoing situation in Myanmar.

Angelina Jolie expressed her concerns in the meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh foreign ministry in Canadian Vancouver and she condemned violence against Rohingya.

She said that thousands of Ronhingya were forced to enter Bangladesh border and leave Myanmar after the armed forces started brutality and sexual violence against women.

She demanded from the UN and other powers to take notice of the Myanmar armed force brutality and sexual violence against the Rohingya women and take steps for stopping such crimes.

However, Myanmar armed forces rejected the allegations and denied that the troops raped Rohingya women.

