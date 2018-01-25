Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor to work together in upcoming movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor are all set to work together for the first in the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra is also making her directorial debut with the film.

She confirmed that Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor working together for the first time in the movie. Sources claim that the film has gone on floors today in Patiala and with Anil Kapoor. However, Sonam will join the cast soon after her film PadMan’s promotions.

Rajkummar Rao will be playing Sonam’s love interest in the film and Anil Kapoor will be seen opposite Juhi Chawla. The news of the father-daughter duo is film has got fans really excited, what about you?

