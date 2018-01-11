Another case of teenage rape, murder emerges in Faisalabad

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: The body of fifteen years old Faizan Bashir has been found in Faisalabad and police confirmed that the boy allegedly abused before murdered.

Faizan Bashir, who was a student of 9th class, was missing since Tuesday night and on Thursday his body was found from the open fields outside a village, Chak-243RB, in Dijkot area of Faisalabad district.

After the postmortem, police handed over the body to the family members and registered a case and started further investigation in this regard.

Police told that in the initial report the doctors said that the boy was sexually abused before being strangled to death.

Earlier, on Wednesday, thousands of people protested nationwide after it was reported that seven years old Zainab was rape and murder in Kasur district. Two people were killed and one injured when the police opened fire on protestors in Kasur.

According to local NGO Sahil, as many as 11 cases of child sexual abuse are reported from across Pakistan every day.

Advertisements