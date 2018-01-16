ANP carried out record development projects: Babak

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party Provincial General Secretary MPA Sardar Hussain Babak Monday said ANP carried out record development projects in 2008 and put the province on path of development.

Addressing public gathering during a joining ceremony, he said the ANP government established peace in KP by giving sacrifices of its leaders and workers, adding that the actual change in the province was brought by ANP.

On the occasion various notable families of Union Council Nawagai announced their joining of ANP along with families.

Babak said that ANP government constructed schools, colleges and bridges besides carrying out other development works during their tenure despite challenging financial circumstances in 2008.

He said PTI was working on foreign agendas while some religious political parties wanted to established “Islam Abad” in the name of Islam.

He said ANP would continue working for prosperity and development of Pakhtuns.

