Anti-Judiciary speech: Supreme Court sentences one month in prison

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court announced one month imprisonment sentence to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi on Thursday in the anti-judiciary speech case.

Supreme Court in its verdict, which was reserved on Jan 24, also declared disqualified Hashmi for five years for holding any public office under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him. Police have taken the former senator into custody.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa headed the three-member bench, comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar gave the decision in a 2-1 order with Justice Dost abstaining.

Nehal Hashmi came into the limelight when a video surfaced in which he can be seen threatening judiciary in a veiled reference.

In a Video Hashmi said that whoever is asking for accountability will retire tomorrow and we will deal with them, suggested Hashmi in a clear threat to the top judiciary currently probing the ruling Sharif family in the backdrop of Panama papers.

