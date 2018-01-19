Anti-state elements exposed before nation: Abid Sher Ali

F.P. Report

OKARA: Minister of State for Water and Power, Abid Sher Ali has said that those working against the national interests have been exposed before the nation and were rejected by the countrymen.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim Leagu-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Okara City, which called on him here on Friday, he said that those engaged in hatching conspiracies against the government and to weaken the democracy have nothing to do with country and its people and their all policies were aimed at political interests.

He said that empty seats in PAT led rally of opposition parties at Mall Road Lahore on January 17, reveal that masses have rejected the politics of protests and they want resolution of their problems and not agitation which was neither in their favour nor in interest of country.

The State Minister said that those who came with demand of resign of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif themselves returned with vow to step down.

He declared AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as a big liar and said that the country suffered the most due to such double standard people. He further stated that PTI chief Imran Khan has acquired the services of Sheikh Rasheed to tell lies and misguide the people.

Abid Sher Ali said that political parties afraid of growing credibility and popularity of PML-N among the masses were terrified and using all tactics to defame it but their conspiracies would not be let to prevail.

Advertisements