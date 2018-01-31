Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan to work together in Sui Dhaaga

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan united for the first time in the upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ which is said to be released in September.

Anushka Sharma, who has always known for her looks and she always experimented for PK or Sultan, now she is all set to be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga.

‘Sui Dhaaga’ is being directed by Sharat Katariya and will see Varun and Anushka collaborating for a film for the first time.

Both the Anushka and Varun, will be seen in a totally de-glam avatar.

