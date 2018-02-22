Apex court recent decisions ‘person-specific’, says Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that yesterday decision was not election act decision it was only targeting a specific person.

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by Supreme Court on Wednesday as the head of the political party, he said that it is clear that only person is being target in the whole process.

While talking to media representative outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family on Thursday. Former premier said apex court decision was an expected one for him as we know that they are targeting a specific person in their decisions.

Nawaz added that it judiciary is snatching the right of the parliament and the recent example is by rejection of Election Act 2017 and it was also said by the prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the parliaments.

These decisions are based on only part of a victimization process nothing more than this, he added.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down a specific clause of the Elections Act 2017, which led to Nawaz’s re-ascent as party president following his disqualification.

