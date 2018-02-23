Arbaz and Malaika getting back together

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: The fans were heartbroken when they heard about the separation of their favorite celebrity couple Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora last year.

The celebrity couple had ended their matrimonial harmony in May last after 18 years of their marriage.

Even after the divorce both Arbaz and Malaika are enjoying their relationship and spotted together on outings with their son.

The Indian media reported that despite the divorce, Malaika refers to herself as ‘Malaika Arora Khan’ and recently her sister, Amrita Arora, introduced her as ‘Malaika Arora Khan’ during a show.

While responding to the reunion of both the celebrities, Arbaz said that the the priority of them both is their son.

All these veiled hints puzzle fans, who are eagerly awaiting the reunion of their favorite couple.

